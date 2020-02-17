Chef Bambina’s 5-ingredient Alfredo sauce

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -This yummy, creamy Alfredo sauce by Chef Bambina is one of the easiest sauces to make and will very well with any noodles and/or protein.
Ingredients:
- 2 Chopped Garlic Cloves
- 1 qt. Heavy Whipping Cream
- 1 cup Parmigiano Reggiano grated
- 1/2 cup Romano grated
- All Purpose Seasoning
Directions:
- In a sauce pan reduce the heavy whipping cream and garlic until it coats a spoon.
- Gently whisk in the fresh grated cheeses until it reaches your desired consistency.
- Season with your favorite All Purpose Seasoning and Cracked Pepper.
- Serve over your favorite noodles and choice of protein.
