Chef Bambina’s 5-ingredient Alfredo sauce

Chef Bambina makes a 5-ingredient shrimp Alfredo dish
February 17, 2020 at 9:15 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 9:15 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -This yummy, creamy Alfredo sauce by Chef Bambina is one of the easiest sauces to make and will very well with any noodles and/or protein.

Ingredients:

  • 2 Chopped Garlic Cloves
  • 1 qt. Heavy Whipping Cream
  • 1 cup Parmigiano Reggiano grated
  • 1/2 cup Romano grated
  • All Purpose Seasoning

Directions:

  • In a sauce pan reduce the heavy whipping cream and garlic until it coats a spoon.
  • Gently whisk in the fresh grated cheeses until it reaches your desired consistency.
  • Season with your favorite All Purpose Seasoning and Cracked Pepper.
  • Serve over your favorite noodles and choice of protein.

