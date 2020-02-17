1 dead, 1 in critical condition in West End shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in the West End Monday afternoon which left one man dead and another critically injured. (Source: WXIX)
By Natalya Daoud and Lauren Artino | February 17, 2020 at 2:16 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 3:37 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after shots were fired in the West End Monday, Cincinnati police said.

Officers were called to the area of David Street near Laurel Park around 1 p.m.

They found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the men are in their 20s and 30s.

Police search for clues after a shooting occurred in the West End Monday.
The wounded person ran and asked someone in a nearby car for help, said Captain Maurice Robinson.

Captain Robinson says Monday’s holiday was their “saving grace" because children were not around during the time of the shooting.

Police are still trying to determine suspect information.

Witnesses are asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.

