1 dead, 1 in critical condition in West End shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after shots were fired in the West End Monday, Cincinnati police said.
Officers were called to the area of David Street near Laurel Park around 1 p.m.
They found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the men are in their 20s and 30s.
The wounded person ran and asked someone in a nearby car for help, said Captain Maurice Robinson.
Captain Robinson says Monday’s holiday was their “saving grace" because children were not around during the time of the shooting.
Police are still trying to determine suspect information.
Witnesses are asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.
