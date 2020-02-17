Firefighter injured in fall in OTR building under renovation

“Numerous fire fighters/Local 48 members, the Local 48 Executive Board, and CFD command staff have stopped by the hospital to visit our injured brother. Considering the circumstances he is in good spirits and receiving great care by UC ED staff. A coordinated investigation into the specifics will take place but what we do know is that he fell approximately 10’ into the basement of a building under renovation in OTR. Our brother suffered multiple broken bones including a broken back; he is able to move all extremities. At this time the fire fighter and his family are asking for privacy while he recovers. We will get out more info as it becomes available. Keep our brother and his family in your thoughts. Stay safe,” the Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48 said in a post.