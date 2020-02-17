Firefighter injured in fall in OTR building under renovation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A firefighter was injured in an early morning fire in Over-the-Rhine on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of 15th Street at 5:30 a.m.
When firefighters responded to the scene they were able to put out the fire that was on the first floor quickly, however, one firefighter that entered the building fell through an open hole into the basement.
Fire officials said he broke multiple bones and was transported to UC Medical Center for treatment.
“Numerous fire fighters/Local 48 members, the Local 48 Executive Board, and CFD command staff have stopped by the hospital to visit our injured brother. Considering the circumstances he is in good spirits and receiving great care by UC ED staff. A coordinated investigation into the specifics will take place but what we do know is that he fell approximately 10’ into the basement of a building under renovation in OTR. Our brother suffered multiple broken bones including a broken back; he is able to move all extremities. At this time the fire fighter and his family are asking for privacy while he recovers. We will get out more info as it becomes available. Keep our brother and his family in your thoughts. Stay safe,” the Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48 said in a post.
According to fire officials, the building was being renovated, the entrances were not adequately secured and there was no protective railing around the opening in the floor.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
