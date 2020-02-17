German Shepard mix attacks Franklin, Ohio officer during dog welfare check

FRANKLIN, Ohio (FOX19) -A German Shepard mix attacked a Franklin Division of Police officer Saturday while she was on a dog welfare check, said the Franklin Chief of Police Russ Whitman.
Officer Tiffany Wright approached a vehicle in the 6800 block of North State Road around 5:45 p.m.
Blankets were covered on the windows of the vehicle, so Officer Wright knocked on the door, said Chief Whitman.
Chief Whitman says when the female occupant opened the door, a German Shepard mix jumped over the female attacked the officer.
The officer was unable to shoot the dog at first due to the proximity of the female, but once the female got out of the way the officer shot the dog, said Chief Whitman.
Chief Whitman said Officer Wright suffered bite injuries on both of her forearms, her left thigh and left calf. She was transported to Atrium Hospital in Middletown for treatment and was released later that evening.
After further investigation, police do not believe that there was any kind of malice intent on the female occupant, said Chief Whitman.
Chief Whitman says the Warren County Dog Warden responded to the scene and transported the dog to MedVet of Dayton. The dog is in serious condition.
