Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 16 points and was one of five to score in double digits for Michigan in an 89-65 win over Indiana. The Wolverines have won three straight for the first time since opening the season with seven wins. Michigan's Zavier Simpson had 12 points and 11 assists on Sunday. Reserve Brandon Johns scored 14, Eli Brooks had 13 points and Isaiah Livers added 12 points, appearing to overcome an injury scare late in the game. The Hoosiers have lost five of their last six games, hurting their chances of making the NCAA Tournament.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 18 points to lead No. 9 Louisville to an 82-49 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday. The Cardinals (23-3, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) made 7-of-9 shots during one stretch of the second quarter to build a 36-21 lead midway through the period. Louisville played unselfish, dishing out 13 assists on 17 baskets in the half. Mik Vaughn led the Irish (10-16, 5-9) with 16 points.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Madison Greene scored 14 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and Ohio State rallied to beat No. 20 Indiana 80-76. Indiana (20-7, 10-5 Big Ten Conference), which was trying to end a 13-game skid against the Buckeyes (16-9, 9-5) dating to 2010, led 36-34 at halftime and upped its lead to 55-49 heading into the final quarter. Trailing 59-49 with 9:07 remaining in the game, Greene had a layup and two 3-pointers in an 18-7 run that ended with a Janai Crooms layup for a 67-66 Buckeyes' lead.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Anthony Murphy posted career highs scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds and Drake beat Evansville 85-80. Evansville led 40-34 at halftime before Drake started the second half with a 13-0 run and never trailed again. Sam Cunliffe's 3-pointer with a minute to go brought the Purple Aces within 72-76 but the Bulldogs made all eight of their foul shots in the last 46 seconds. Cunliffe led Evansville with 25 points.