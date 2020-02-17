Kent State, E. Michigan meet in conference play

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Eagles have scored 62.1 points per game across 12 conference games. That's an improvement from the 58.8 per game they managed against non-conference foes.DOMINANT DANNY: Pippen has connected on 30.6 percent of the 147 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 27 over his last five games. He's also made 76.6 percent of his foul shots this season.