Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The impending demise of an electric car-sharing service in Indianapolis has left city officials faced with the question of what should happen to the dozens of car-charging stations that powered those vehicles. BlueIndy will end its collaboration with the city of Indianapolis on May 21. Under the city’s contract with BlueIndy, it has 90 days from that date to decide whether to buy the 81 electric car-charging stations. The Indianapolis Star reports the city and the company may negotiate for a fair market value. Each can also hire two appraisers to assess the total cost at the "highest and best price" possible.