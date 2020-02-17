Man falls into freezing Lake Michigan, rescue caught on video

Chicago police posted video on Facebook after a man was rescued from Lake Michigan Saturday morning. (Source: Chicago Police Department Facebook page)
February 17, 2020 at 1:44 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 1:44 PM

CHICAGO (FOX19) - A man is hospitalized after he fell into Lake Michigan and was rescued by Chicago police officers.

Video posted to Facebook by police shows the man walking near the 600 block of N. Lake Shore Drive around 7 a.m. Saturday.

The man falls, gets up and continues on his way until he can’t be seen on the video.

Apparently a jogger saw the man fall into the lake and tried to flag someone down.

When no one stopped, he went to find help and that’s when Chicago SWAT officers came running to the scene.

SWAT officers, the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department worked together to pull the man to safety.

The man is in critical condition according to WGN.

Police say Saturday’s rescue happened on the morning after the coldest day of the year in the Windy City.

ONE CHICAGO: On the morning after the coldest day of the year, a pair of CPD SWAT officers rescued an individual who had fallen into the freezing waters of Lake Michigan near the 600 block of N Lake Shore Drive. The individual was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, following a coordinated effort between the CPD Marine Unit and the Chicago Fire Department. Rescue footage begins at the 5:43 mark. A special thank you also goes out to the individual who looked out for their fellow Chicagoan and flagged down assistance from our first responder community. As always, if you see something, say something.

