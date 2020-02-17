Man falls into freezing Lake Michigan, rescue caught on video

CHICAGO (FOX19) - A man is hospitalized after he fell into Lake Michigan and was rescued by Chicago police officers.
Video posted to Facebook by police shows the man walking near the 600 block of N. Lake Shore Drive around 7 a.m. Saturday.
The man falls, gets up and continues on his way until he can’t be seen on the video.
Apparently a jogger saw the man fall into the lake and tried to flag someone down.
When no one stopped, he went to find help and that’s when Chicago SWAT officers came running to the scene.
SWAT officers, the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department worked together to pull the man to safety.
Police say Saturday’s rescue happened on the morning after the coldest day of the year in the Windy City.
