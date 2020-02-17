Man falls into freezing Lake Michigan, rescue caught on video

ONE CHICAGO: On the morning after the coldest day of the year, a pair of CPD SWAT officers rescued an individual who had fallen into the freezing waters of Lake Michigan near the 600 block of N Lake Shore Drive. The individual was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, following a coordinated effort between the CPD Marine Unit and the Chicago Fire Department. Rescue footage begins at the 5:43 mark. A special thank you also goes out to the individual who looked out for their fellow Chicagoan and flagged down assistance from our first responder community. As always, if you see something, say something.