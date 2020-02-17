Ohioans will begin to see Census information in the mail soon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Every ten years, as dictated by the U.S. Constitution, it is time to count how many people are living in the country.
Census Day is April 1, 2020 and marks the day people can begin responding to the questionnaire.
For the first time, much of the Census will be completed online.
You will begin to receive Census information between March 12-20.
The first piece of mail will be an invitation to complete your Census online.
To complete the Census online you will go to the link provided in the invitation, and enter your Census ID number.
If you do not accept the invitation to file online, you will be mailed a physical copy of the survey.
The survey will ask how many people live at your address as of April 1, their race, and whether the address is rented or owned.
It does not ask for social security numbers.
With this being the first year the survey is available online, in 13 languages, people might fear their information is protected.
“Data is never stored locally on any device nor will you need to download any app or pay to participate in the Census,” Susan Licate said, media partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau. “The security of Census Bureau systems is a top priority, and the Bureau’s IT infrastructure is designed to defend against and contain cyberthreats. We continually refine our approach to identifying, preventing, detecting, and responding to these threats. All data is encrypted.”
Failing to fill-out the survey online or mail one in, or filing late, will mean a Census taker may show up to your home.
The Census is for statistical use only and by law, can not be shared with any other federal agency or court.
The reason the count is so important is it not only dictates how many seats Ohio gets in congress, but also determines how much of the $675 billion in federal funds comes to the state.
To make sure everyone has access to a computer, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is reminding people they can use computers at OhioMeansJobs centers or libraries.
“Participating in the Census is easy, safe, and important,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “The results form the basis of every population-driven decision that affects Ohioans, including where to build factories, hospitals, roads, and schools.”
Temporary jobs are being offered to help with the Census.
“The jobs include Census takers, recruiting assistance, office staff and more," according to the state’s website for the Census. "Pay rates in Ohio range from $14.50 to $18 an hour. The regional offices will be in Columbus, Toledo, Cleveland, Akron, Ashland, South Point, Cincinnati and Dayton,”
To apply for a temporary job, click here.
