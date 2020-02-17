2 pizza delivery drivers reportedly robbed in Westwood on Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating a slew of robberies of delivery drivers on the city’s West Side.
At least two thefts of pizza drivers reportedly took place this past weekend in Westwood.
One occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Queen City Avenue. The driver was reportedly robbed of cash, pizza and his cell phone.
Another occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Mayridge Court, with that driver also being robbed of cash and his cell phone.
Police say there are six thefts in total going back to the first of the year.
The drivers were reportedly from the LaRosa’s flagship location on Boudinot Avenue, the Domino’s Pizza on Glenmore Avenue, the Chopstick House on Glenway Avenue and the Papa John’s also on Glenway Avenue.
Police say no drivers or customers have been injured.
No suspect information has been released.
Police say to expect additional information about the robberies later in the week.
