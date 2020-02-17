Rain arrives tonight; The morning commute looks wet

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Showers will develop late this evening and spread across the FOX19 NOW viewing area before the Tuesday morning commute. Expect a wet Tuesday morning commute with generally light rain falling.
High temps Tuesday will be around near 50° but that will be during the morning. Temperatures will gradually fall into the low and mid 40s by 5 PM.
Rain fall will end early afternoon in the FOX19 NOW viewing area and the home bound commute should be on drying roads.
The weather will be dry until late Sunday night when we may see some freezing rain or drizzle for the Monday (FEB 24th) morning commute.
