Rain on the way by Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds will be on the increase through your Monday afternoon, with a daytime high near 50 degrees.
Showers will develop Monday evening with a slight chance north of the river, but look for more widespread rain by Tuesday morning. Expect a wet Tuesday morning commute, with damp pavement and some standing water.
High temps Tuesday will once again top out near 50 degrees despite mostly cloudy skies, this will be a early high as temperatures fall during the day and by evening to near 40 degrees.
High pressure and sunshine return from Wednesday into the weekend with a brief dip back into the 30’s Thursday and Friday, while Saturday and Sunday will see temps back in the upper 40′s and low 50′s.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.