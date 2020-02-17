Report: Drew Carey’s ex-fiancee murdered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drew Carey’s ex-fiancee, Dr. Amie Harwick, was murdered after falling from a third-story balcony during a confrontation with her ex-boyfriend, according to TMZ.
She was reportedly found unresponsive by police in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood Saturday and later died at the hospital.
Reports state that Harwick used to have a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, but it ended just two weeks ago.
Cops arrested Harwick’s ex, Gareth Pursehouse, and booked him for the murder on Saturday afternoon.
Harwick and Carey started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in early 2018.
However, the couple split a little less than a year later.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.