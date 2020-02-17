Naomi Short, Tri-state girl with stage-4 cancer, hosts toy drive for Cincy Children’s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of Naomi Short, the 8-year-old Hamilton girl battling stage-4 brain cancer, hosted a toy drive Sunday — a they netted quite a haul.
When Naomi left Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in November after a month of surgeries, she initially wanted to do a teddy-bear drive. But after learning the hospital has rules about what it can and can’t accept, the family says Naomi decided to host a toy drive instead.
“She said let’s just collect toys for them,” the family explained in a Facebook post. “Boy, did we ever? Lol.”
The toy drive was held at the Fairfield Pub with support from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Naomi and her family will reportedly take the toys to Cincinnati Children’s on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
“Thank you to everyone who helped make this possible,” they said. “(...) This is amazing, and we are very thankful to each and every one of you for helping Naomi put a smile on other kids’ faces.”
Naomi is currently undergoing radiation chemotherapy treatment, and the Hamilton community is rallying around her.
How You Can Help | GoFundMe | Paypal | Mealtrain | #NaomiStrong shirts
The Short family provided an update to Naomi’s condition in a Facebook post dated Feb. 12.
