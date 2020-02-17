UC’s Trevon Scott named national player of week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Trevon Scott’s big week earned him two big awards.
Carrying UC to wins over Memphis and East Carolina, Scott is the College Sports Madness National Player of the Week.
Scott averaged 19.5 points and 15.5 points after a pair of overtime wins last week that have Cincinnati (17-8, 10-3 AAC) tied with Houston for first place in The American.
He was also named the American Conference Player of the Week.
Scott matched a career-high with 25 points and grabbed a career-best 19 rebounds with a trio of 3-pointers in 42 minutes during a 92-86 overtime win against Memphis on Thursday. He posted 14 points and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds with three blocks during a 70-67 overtime victory at East Carolina on Sunday.
Winners in seven of its last eight games, Cincinnati plays host to UCF at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.