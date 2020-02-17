Voter registration deadline for Ohio primary is Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The deadline to register to vote in n Ohio’s primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The State of Ohio is offering an easy way for residents to not only register but update your registration address.
According to the website to register online you will need to provide the following:
- Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number
- Name
- Date of Birth
- Address
- Last four digits of your Social Security number
The Ohio primary election is March 17.
Absentee voting by mail and early in-person voting begins on Feb. 19. Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. on voting day and close at 7:30 p.m.
You can find your local polling place by going to myohiovote.com. Of you can click on your county’s board of elections below and entering your address:
You must register or update your voter registration no later than 30 days prior to an election. Upcoming voter registration deadlines:
- Feb. 18, 2020 for the March 17, 2020 Primary Election
- July 6, 2020 for the Aug. 4, 2020 Special Election
- Oct.5, 2020 for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election
