Chemed: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $65.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $3.96. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.22 per share.
The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $522.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $219.9 million, or $13.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.94 billion.
Chemed expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.20 to $16.50 per share.
Chemed shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $491.58, a climb of 58% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHE