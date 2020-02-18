Police watchdog agency: We need more staff, money as complaints increase against Cincinnati officers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The independent agency created to help citizens settle complaints against Cincinnati police says it needs more staff and money.
Leaders of the Cincinnati Citizen Complaint Authority are scheduled to outline their needs before Cincinnati City Council’s Budget & Finance Committee at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
CCA operates independently from Cincinnati Police Department and reviews allegations of police misconduct and incidents.
The agency has a $691,630 budget as it conducts its own investigations into police use of force and reports findings to the city manager.
It currently has 103 open cases and says complaints and allegations against Cincinnati police officers rose in both 2018 and 2019.
They are supposed to have five investigators but only have three and want $180,000 to hire two more, city records show.
They say they also need administrative support, $3,000 for outreach to get out in the community and for things like brochures and another $10,00 to hire someone to transcribe interviews.
Overall, CCA is responsible for:
- Timely case investigations
- Policy review and analysis
- Data analysis
- Problem solving and mediation
- Information dissemination, including community engagements and trainings
- Annual reporting requirements
- Department organization and management
CCA resulted from the city’s landmark 2002 Collaborative Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, the cornerstone of the post-2001 riot police reforms to try to improve relations between the police force and the Cincinnati community it serves.
Seven trained board members, with a staff of full-time investigators, were to hear complaints and allegations from the public of Cincinnati police misconduct, identify trends and make recommendations to the city manager.
CCA replaced and combined the Citizens Police Review Panel and the Office of Municipal Investigation (OMI), which critics said were ineffective.
