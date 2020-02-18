City dedicates park to fallen police officer Sonny Kim

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The City of Cincinnati dedicated a park to honor police officer Sonny Kim who was killed in the line of duty.
Councilmember Amy Murray, with the unanimous support from the mayor and council, worked with the Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC) to rename the park, which is immediately adjacent to Cincinnati Police Department’s District Two headquarters where Officer Kim was assigned.
Kim was a Cincinnati police officer for more than 20 years. In June of 2015 he was gunned down by Trepierre Hummons in what prosecutors called an ambush.
“After talking to CPD and District Two staff, we felt this was the best way to create a lasting memory in honor of Sonny Kim and his family,” Murray said in a news release. “It seems so insignificant in light of the sacrifice that Sonny gave for his fellow citizens. Ultimately, we hope that every time we drive by this park or spend time there, we will be reminded to look for an opportunity to say thank you to our first responders who serve.”
The Police Officer Sonny Kim Park, East Hyde Park Commons is located at 3357 Erie Avenue.
