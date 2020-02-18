Clermont Co. woman accused of animal cruelty facing 11 new charges

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman accused of cruelty after sheriff’s deputies found dozens of neglected animals at a home in Clermont County is now facing 11 new charges.
The attorney for Carolyn Fluhart, 68, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf on Jan. 15 to charges of cruelty to a companion animal and when she returned to court on Feb. 18, she was charged with an addition 11 counts.
An estimated 50 animals, including two dead dogs, were found in various locations within and outside of the home in Bethel on Jan. 4.
PREVIOUS | ‘One of the worst we have seen’: About 50 neglected animals and 2 dead dogs found in apparent hoarding situation at Bethel home | Owner facing charges after 50 neglected animals, 2 dead dogs found in Clermont Co. | Daughter of Clermont Co. woman facing animal abuse charges says animals were ‘fat and healthy'
Officials say they found 21 German shepherds, six horses, 20 cats, and several ferrets and guinea pigs on the property in Bethel. The animals were reportedly emaciated, some in cages and many living in their waste.
Fluhart was released on her own recognizance and faces a $25,000 bond is she doesn’t appear in court.
She is due back in court on March 10.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.