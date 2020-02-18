Clermont Co. woman facing charges in animal hoarding case pleads not guilty

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -
The Clermont County woman who faces multiple animal hoarding and neglect charges was back in court today. Carolyn Fluhart plead not guilty to the 11 counts of cruelty to a companion animal.
We first told you about this story back in January.
Carolyn Fluhart could’ve been charged with 60 counts of cruelty to a companion animal but only faces 11.
Animal advocates tell FOX 19 they’re focusing on the most serious charges right now, which involve the 11 dogs found in her basement.
Animal rescue officials tell us the german shepherds that were found in Fluhart’s basement were severely underweight, some dead, others, living in their cages.
Many, rescue officials believe had not been outside their cages for some time.
The dogs are doing much better now. Many have been adopted.
“We want justice for these dogs, I mean, the conditions they were living in. The fact that two of them were dead and we didn’t get there in time. It really stuck with us. We just want to make sure these animals get justice and that the people who lived in this home can’t do this again to any more animals.” said Meaghan Coleville, the Program director, for Clermont Animal Care.
Fluhart is due back in court on March 10th. Coleville tells us Fluhart could face additional charges. Her husband could be charged as well.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.