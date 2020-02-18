Close to $18k in toys donated to local hospital patients

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -
A local mom honored her late son once again on Tuesday with a special donation.
Her son, Christian Kennedy passed away at 19 months old after a fight with cancer.
Today would've been his 7th birthday.
To honor his memory and help local families, his mother, Tanya gathers toys and donations and drops them off for local cancer patients.
Their first stop, Cincinnati Children’s. Then they made their way to Shriner’s Hospital for Children and the Dragonfly Foundation.
Tanya estimates they donated close to $18,000 dollars worth of toys in Christian’s memory.
“The community support behind their family means so much to them and means so much to us. And it’s such a special way to honor Christian’s memory.” Said Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Donor Relations Officer, Sara Coyle
“We can’t celebrate Christian with toys. But we sure can celebrate the kids here, fighting. But we can remind them that they have people here fighting for them, praying for them and remembering them.” said Christian’s mom, Tanya Kennedy Gill.
Cincy Children’s reps tell us the toys will be placed in a “toy bank” of sorts and given to children on holidays, birthdays and even if they need a smile.
