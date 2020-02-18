Colder air will move in Tuesday evening and the second half of the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for on and off showers into mid afternoon, as temperatures stay in the upper 40′s before we start to drop back. Late evening will be mainly dry, still damp feeling, as temperatures drop into the upper 30′s 8pm.
Expect a dry day on Wednesday, as we will cool back down mainly into the 30′s for the second half of the week, we do stay dry until our next chance of rain on Sunday. We will watch temperatures late Sunday night when we may see some freezing rain or drizzle for the Monday (FEB 24th) morning commute.
