Despite Boy Scouts filing for bankruptcy, local chapter says ‘scouting in our region is strong’

“Scouting in our region is strong, and we will continue to serve local families with a program of character building, citizenship training, and leadership development that instills values for a lifetime. Additionally, the safety of children in Scouting is our absolute top priority and the Dan Beard Council remains as committed as ever to delivering the safest and highest quality Scouting programs in our area with dedicated volunteers and Scouting families in our communities. There is no scenario under consideration in which our council will file for a chapter 11 financial restructuring,” Scout Executive and CEO of the Dan Beard Council Andy Zahn said in a news release.