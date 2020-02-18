Despite Boy Scouts filing for bankruptcy, local chapter says ‘scouting in our region is strong’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits, according to the Associated Press.
The AP said the filing happened Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware and could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen.
According to the Dan Beard Council, a locally funded nonprofit, they are responsible for providing programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual scouts in the community.
The organization said they are not part of the national organization’s action and will continue troop and crew meetings, local activities, service projects and other adventures.
“Scouting in our region is strong, and we will continue to serve local families with a program of character building, citizenship training, and leadership development that instills values for a lifetime. Additionally, the safety of children in Scouting is our absolute top priority and the Dan Beard Council remains as committed as ever to delivering the safest and highest quality Scouting programs in our area with dedicated volunteers and Scouting families in our communities. There is no scenario under consideration in which our council will file for a chapter 11 financial restructuring,” Scout Executive and CEO of the Dan Beard Council Andy Zahn said in a news release.
Zahn said they are keeping an eye on the developments of the national organization, but is focused to keep their youth safe.
READ THE ENTIRE STATEMENT BELOW:
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.