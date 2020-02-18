Drake seeks revenge on Valpo

TEAM LEADERS: Drake's Liam Robbins has averaged 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while Roman Penn has put up 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. For the Crusaders, Javon Freeman-Liberty has averaged 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Donovan Clay has put up 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAVON: Freeman-Liberty has connected on 28.5 percent of the 158 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 12 over the last five games. He's also converted 75.6 percent of his foul shots this season.