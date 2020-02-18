FC Cincinnati coach resigns after reports he was accused of using racial slur

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans resigned his position late Monday evening, the club announced Tuesday morning.
This comes after reports last week Jans was “stepping away” from the team after he was accused of using the N-word.
He joined the club in August.
“As Major League Soccer’s investigation unfolded and some themes emerged, Ron offered his resignation and we agreed that it was the best course of action for everyone involved with FC Cincinnati,” club president Jeff Berding said in a news release.
“We place the utmost importance on a strong culture within our club, beginning in our locker room, and that every person connected with FC Cincinnati feels valued, respected and trusted. Racial and cultural diversity is a major part of what makes the game of soccer so special, and we place the highest priority on respecting every person involved in our game. This includes absolutely everyone associated with our club, from our locker room and front office, all the way through to our fans,” Berding said.
Yoann Damet will serve as the club’s interim head coach while General Manager Gerard Nijkamp begins the international search for a new head coach.
Berding is expected to discuss the situation at a 3 p.m. news conference at the club’s headquarters in downtown Cincinnati.
