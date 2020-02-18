Get real-time 911 alerts on new app

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new app allows you to receive real-time 911 alerts right on your phone.
The new app “Citizen” will provide information based on your location. Until now, that was only used by first responders.
The app alerts you 24 hours a day about nearby fires, car collisions, and searches for missing people.
You’ll also get live stories and real-time updates.
Cincinnati is the second Ohio city to have access to the free mobile app.
It was first made available in Cleveland.
Get the app now by downloading it on the IOS App Store, Google Play, or by entering your phone number on Citizen.com.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.