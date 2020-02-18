Gun activist Kaitlin Bennett says president should strip funding from Ohio University after demonstrations on campus (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kaitlin Bennett, known for posing with an AR-10 at Kent State University and “Come and take it” written on her graduation cap, says she was met with a “riot” while visiting an Ohio college.
Bennett, who traveled to the campus of Ohio University on Monday, said President Donald Trump should consider stripping funds from certain colleges after students threw objects and directed profanity at her.
**WARNING: Video contains explicit language and content**
Ohio University police released a statement after Bennett left campus to dispute her claim that there was a riot. Police added that the Kent State alum did not give prior notice of her arrival.
No arrests were made during the First Amendment demonstrations, according to Ohio University police.
