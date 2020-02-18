K9 helps seize more than 2 pounds of fentanyl during Butler Co. traffic stop

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Butler County K9 Kaiser aided in protecting thousands of lives over the President’s Day weekend, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the sheriff’s office, while Deputy Daron Rhoads and Kaiser were working in an area of Route 4 they located a large supply of fentanyl during a traffic stop.
Rhoads used Kaiser to walk around the vehicle during the stop where he alerted to the presence of narcotics.
After Kaiser’s alert to the vehicle, Rhoads searched the vehicle finding 2.2 pounds of fentanyl in the back seat.
The drug was concealed underneath a pile of clothes wrapped in cellophane, grease, and dryer sheets, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver and a passenger were both arrested for aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.
Hiciano-Concepcion, 27, and Hiciano-Garcia, 24, from Paterson, NJ, were both arrested.
