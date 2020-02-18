Middletown police announce large fentanyl drug bust

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Middletown police announced a large drug bust Tuesday, resulting in four arrests and a substantial seizure of drugs and money.
The Middletown Division of Police Special Operations Unit reportedly conducted the investigation, which police say stemmed from a drug investigation at 3407 Grand Avenue.
City of Middletown Communications Manager Shelby Quinlivan says “hundreds of grams” of fentanyl were recovered as well as around $130,000 in cash and “numerous vehicles.”
Four people are under arrest: Chris Lewis, 31; Djuan Rice, 38; Edward Lewis, 56; and Natasha Walton, 32.
Deante Lewis, 32, is still wanted. Police say information leading to his arrest could lead to a cash reward.
Deante Lewis, Chris Lewis, Rice and Walton are all charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Deante Lewis and Rice are additionally charged with trafficking in fentanyl.
Walton is additionally charged with drug possession and receiving proceeds subject to forfeiture.
Edward Lewis is additionally charged with permitting drug use.
Middletown police urges anyone with information about drug traffickers or wanted persons to call them at 513.425.7749.
