Organizers announce Grand Marshal, special focus of Findlay Market Opening Day Parade
It’s the end of an era — Thursday marks the final call for voice of the Reds Marty Brennaman after nearly five decades. (Source: Joe Danneman)
February 18, 2020 at 10:53 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 11:01 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Organizers named the Grand Marshal for the 2020 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.

Cincinnati icon Marty Brennaman, the legendary voice of the Reds, will serve as Grand Marshal for the 101st parade.

The parade will be held on Thursday, March 26 downtown before the Reds take on the Cardinals at Great American Ballpark.

The theme of this year’s parade is the 2020 Olympics. There will be some big names attending, including Olympian George Wilson.

The Reds announced fans will now be able to register for the Cincinnati Reds 2020 Opening Day Double Play ticket.

The opportunity, intended to make Opening Day tickets available to as many fans as possible, includes Opening Day on March 26 against the St. Louis Cardinals as well as any additional regular-season game, subject to availability.

The free registration is open through noon on Feb. 20.

