Police looking for man with dementia believed to be in danger

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are reportedly looking for a man missing from Avondale.
The man suffers from dementia, and police say they believe he could be in danger.
Charles Speed, 71, was last seen leaving his home on Bonfield Drive on Monday around 8:45 p.m.
Police say he was wearing a black coat, black framed glasses, a black Stetson hat with a leather band, black pants and whit gym shoes.
Speed is described as being 6′7″ and 235 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes.
Police say he no longer has the beard in the photo they provided.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Det. N. Ward at 513.569.8600.
