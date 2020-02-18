Police to step up traffic enforcement on I-75 in NKY

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Local police agencies in Northern Kentucky are teaming up to slow down drivers on I-75 during a planned 24-hour enforcement blitz.
It’s an area where more traffic enforcement is needed, according to some, like David Skirvan and Daryl Hawkins, who use the interstate daily.
“Oh, it’s a mess,” Skirvan told FOX19 NOW. “I don’t like it because I get up there and there’s people driving who just drive like maniacs.”
“Trucks not slowing down, a lot of accidents,” Hawkins said. “Jacknifed trucks, just a lot of accidents, especially during rainy, wet weather.”
The blitz will run from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
It’s made possible by a grand from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
During the blitz, officers will be out in full force on the interstate from Covington through Erlanger, watching out for drivers who are distracted behind the wheel, speeding or committing other traffic violations.
Officers performed a similar blitz in December, which led to four arrests, 63 speeding citations and 20 seat belt violations.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Skirvan said. “We need more police on the highway. Maybe it will slow them all down. We won’t have nobody getting killed on the bridge this year maybe.”
Still, Hawkins is skeptical the enforcement blitz will have any affect.
“Everybody’s so focused on getting to work on time and everything," he said. “I don’t really know if it’s going to be a big difference.”
