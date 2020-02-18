Police: 16-year-old hit by car near Woodward High School

BOND HILL (FOX19) - A 16-year-old girl is expected to recover after she was struck by a car near Woodward High School in Bond Hill Tuesday morning, Cincinnati police said.
The incident was reported in the area of the school on Reading Road about 9 a.m., according to police.
The teen was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries to her hip and leg, they said.
The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
