Police: 16-year-old hit by car near Woodward High School
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | February 18, 2020 at 10:28 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 10:28 AM

BOND HILL (FOX19) - A 16-year-old girl is expected to recover after she was struck by a car near Woodward High School in Bond Hill Tuesday morning, Cincinnati police said.

The incident was reported in the area of the school on Reading Road about 9 a.m., according to police.

The teen was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries to her hip and leg, they said.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

