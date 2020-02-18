Showers early on Tuesday, falling temperatures during the day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A wet start to your Tuesday with on and off rain showers, but mild near 50 degrees.
After a bit of a break for a couple hours during late morning and early afternoon another band of light rain is possible, but not heavy, leaving roads damp.
High temps Tuesday will be around around 50 degrees from morning into mid and late afternoon . Temperatures will then fall into the low and mid 40s by 8 PM.
Then while we will cool back down mainly into the 30′s for the second half of the week, we do stay dry until our next chance of rain on Sunday. We will watch temperatures late Sunday night when we may see some freezing rain or drizzle for the Monday (FEB 24th) morning commute.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.