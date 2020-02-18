Sifco: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.
The producer of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy market posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.81. A year ago, they were trading at $3.50.
