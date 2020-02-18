SkyStar Wheel leaving The Banks to make way for new ‘giant’ wheel

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The current SkyStar Wheel will leave The Banks at the beginning of March to make way for the construction of a new observation wheel.
The mobile SkyStar wheel will remain open to the public through Sunday, March 1. It will be packed up the following day to head to California for the Golden Gate Park’s 150th anniversary.
SkyStar’s Managing Partner Todd Schneider updated the Hamilton County Commissioners Tuesday on the wheel’s replacement.
“We have become part of the Hamilton County community. We look forward to being a more permanent fixture at The Banks,” Schneider said.
The new 180-foot-high observation wheel will be the first of its kind in the U.S. with a cable-supported design instead of traditional steel spokes, according to a press release from the county.
Plans are being submitted to the City of Cincinnati’s Planning and Development Commission and once approved, construction of the new SkyStar wheel will begin.
Manufacturing, shipping, and assembly of the wheel is expected to take nine months.
