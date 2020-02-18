Tri-state woman finds dead kitten in box with cruel note

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Middletown woman claims her pet kitten was killed and left in a box with a nasty note.
Tamira Woods is a self-proclaimed cat lover. At one point, she had five of them.
“My cats mean the world to me," Woods said.
Her first cat gave birth to four kittens in 2019. Woods, her husband and their 13-year-old son decided to keep the kittens.
Woods said they occasionally let them wander outside at the Shady Creek Apartment Complex in Middletown, but they did not let them go much farther than the front door.
“If you got freedom, then why shouldn’t they? They’re made to roam," Woods argued. "That’s what they do.”
Then Woods says one of the kittens, Midnight, went missing.
Woods was worried, but she hoped for the best. That is, until another one of their kittens, Hashbrown, disappeared for several hours outside.
Around 2 a.m., she says she found him dead, dumped in a box right outside their front door.
Hashbrown was young, Woods says, so they do not even have a photo of him, just a grave.
Woods says Hashbrown had obvious trauma.
“Like somebody actually stepped on him or smashed him in a door something," she said.
The most telling thing Woods discovered was a note placed in the box, next to their cat’s body, that said: “Keep your cats in the house. This is some bulls***."
If the cats were causing a problem, Woods says a conversation could have cleared the air. Instead, her family is left heartbroken and concerned.
“A cat ain’t gonna do you no harm too much. They’re lovable," Woods said. "If you do it to a little kitten, you would do something to a human. That’s how I see it.”
Woods says she reported what she knows to police. Now she’s warning neighbors to look out for animal cruelty.
“Don’t let them out 'cause it’s dangerous now," Woods said. “Stay alert, and pray that God’s gonna take care of everything.”
Her family is so fed up, they’re planning on moving. Meanwhile, she says they’ve been keeping their other cats inside to protect them.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Middletown Police Department.
