Wet, mild start before temps fall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Your Tuesday is off to a wet but mild start.
Temperatures are in the low 50s with light rain.
Showers are expected to stick with us off and on throughout the morning and early afternoon.
This is the warmest part of the day.
Temperatures will slip a bit this morning and afternoon before falling into the low-to-mid 40s by 8 p.m.
We will cool down even more into the 30s for the second half of the week.
Skies will stay dry through Saturday.
Our next chance of rain is not until Sunday.
We’re keeping our eye on temperatures late Sunday. We might see some freezing rain or drizzle for the morning commute Monday.
