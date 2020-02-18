‘The worst serial killer I ever dealt with’: The confession of Joseph Paul Franklin

FILE - In this April 30, 2011 file photo, Larry Flynt speaks in Los Angeles, Calif. A federal appeals court has ruled against Hustler magazine publisher Flynt in his bid for information on how Missouri executes prisoners. The court ruled Tuesday, March 13, 2018, to allow the state not to release information about the medical qualifications of some members of the Department of Correction's execution team. Flynt's interest began when the state was preparing to execute the man who shot and paralyzed him in 1978. The man was executed for another crime. (AP Photo/Katy Winn, file) (Source: Katy Winn)