Bill to reduce costs of EpiPens for children in Ohio proposed by state lawmaker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A state representative introduced a bill that would cut the costs of epinephrine auto-injector prescriptions in Ohio.
Democratic State Rep. John Rogers introduced House Bill 512 on Feb. 18.
If passed into law, the proposed House Bill 512 would make EpiPens more affordable, as well as cap the costs at $100 per prescription for any patients 18 years or younger and require health insurers to provide coverage.
The bill would also reduce the costs of glucagon.
EpiPens and glucagon are used respectively to treat severe allergic reactions and low blood sugar.
“Much has been said in recent months and years about the unaffordability of some of our most crucial prescription medications,” Rogers said. “Both EpiPpens and glucagon can be prohibitively expensive for many of Ohio’s working families. Parents should not have to choose between their child’s emergency medications and other immediate expenses.”
