Cold sunshine Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for a sun and cloud mix and we stay dry for the remainder of the work week. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will be near 40 degrees.
Thursday we could see a flurry or two, otherwise clouds and some sun and even colder with a high of 32 degrees.
Friday and Saturday look mostly sunny with cloud cover increasing Sunday in advance of rain or a mix of winter precipitation types for late Sunday evening through Monday morning. Monday will warm enough so it looks like rain through the day.
