CPD unveils ‘game-changing’ tech, including new tasers, holsters and body cams

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department unveiled new, high-tech body cameras in the fight for more transparency in law enforcement.
The body cameras provide video that is less blurry and better in low light situations.
The department is also reportedly deploying new handgun holster technology, so that every time an officer pulls their gun it will automatically turn their body camera on.
Most of the officers will already have their cameras turned on, but this is a fail-safe in case they do not.
“In the event that something happens that they didn’t have (their body cam) activated, a sudden incident that they just didn’t have the ability, and the had to pull their firearm, this will activate it for them,” CPD Executive Assistant Chief Teresa Theetge explained.
“It’s just one less thing to think about in a very critical situation,” CPD Lt. Steve Saunders said. “The technology is truly a game-changer for us.”
The body cameras also have the ability to livestream.
“If we have an officer in need of assistance, and the officer doesn’t have the ability to get on the radio to say, ‘I don’t need anymore cars right now, I’ve got the person in custody,’ somebody remotely, in real time, can see what’s happening," Saunders said.
The cameras also automatically send video to the cloud, so officers don’t have to download it manually to their system.
“That’s saving a huge amount of time, and it’s putting our officers and our supervisors not he street where they need to be,” Saunders said. “Because that’s where the people of Cincinnati expect us to be.”
The new body cameras come as part of a 10-year, $24-million contract that also includes new tasers, software and in-car camera systems.
