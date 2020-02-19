Evansville looks to end streak vs S. Illinois

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have collectively accounted for 53 percent of all Southern Illinois scoring this season and 61 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Evansville, K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz and John Hall have collectively accounted for 57 percent of all Evansville scoring, including 84 percent of the team's points over its last five games.