Fire crews battling blaze at tire dealer in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Fire crews with the Morgan Township Fire Department are on the scene of a tire dealer in Butler County, which reportedly caught fire shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The fire was at Wholesale Tire Mart in the 4900 block of Alert New London Road in the community of Shandon, which is located just off Cincinnati-Brookville Road in southwest Butler County.
The Butler County Incident Management Team issued a release about the fire in which it advises people to avoid the area.
Firefighters from numerous other fire departments are reportedly on the scene alongside Morgan Township fire crews.
The fire is under control, officials say, and so far no injuries have been reported, but firefighters remain concerned about the contents of the building.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Population protective actions are reportedly being evaluated.
