How much money are you spending on your subscriptions? The answer might surprise you

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - When 2,500 Americans were given 10 seconds to come up with an answer to that question, research by WAterstone Management showed their answer was, on average, about $80.
Researchers then helped them out a bit, offering examples like Netflix, Spotify, Dollar Shave Club, Playstation, FitBit and the like. Those asked changed their tune. The average answer shifted to $111,
And when a list was put in front of them, those asked realized the answer was much closer to $240 per month.
How can you cut back? First, figure out how much you’r spending.
Start with your credit card bill.
Also, if you have an iPhone, Apple makes it easy to track subscriptions through your phone. Just go to ‘settings’ and click on your name. Then click on ‘subscriptions.’
Once our know how much you’re really spending, cancel any services you haven’t used in the past month or two.
Then look for redundancy. Do you really Hulu, Netflix and HBO? Or Pandora and Spotify?
You can also look at splitting subscription costs with friends. This is something companies are looking at cracking down on, though they haven’t yet.
