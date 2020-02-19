Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-IOWA
Bernie Sanders' campaign to request recount of Iowa caucuses
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign plans to ask for a partial recount of the Iowa caucus results after the state Democratic Party released results of its recanvass that show Sanders and Pete Buttigieg in an effective tie. In the new results, Buttigieg has 563.207 state delegate equivalents and Sanders has 563.127 state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted. That is a margin of 0.004 percentage points. The Associated Press remains unable to declare a winner based on the available information, as the results may still not be fully accurate and are still subject to the recount.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-DISTRACTED DRIVING
Indiana panel backs ban on drivers using handheld phones
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal to ban drivers from using handheld cellphones on Indiana roads is advancing in the state Legislature. A state Senate committee voted 8-1 Tuesday to endorse the bill that only permits cellphone use with hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies. Tina Smith of Indianapolis testified from a wheelchair about how she and her husband had stopped their motorcycle along a road when they were hit by a minivan whose driver was looking at a cellphone. Each lost a leg in the crash. Smith echoed other supporters of a ban who compared it to the impact of speed limits and laws requiring seat belt use on making highways safer.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-PREGNANCY ACCOMMODATIONS
Indiana pregnancy accommodation proposal unlikely to advance
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators aren’t likely to revive a proposal aimed at requiring more businesses to provide workplace accommodations for pregnant women. Gov. Eric Holcomb urged lawmakers to support the proposal, but it was rebuffed in the state Senate by his fellow Republicans earlier this month. Republican Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says many questions remain among legislators as the bill faces opposition from business groups as possibly exposing more companies to lawsuits. The proposal would have required Indiana businesses with more than 15 employees to allow pregnant women to take longer breaks, transfer to less physical work and take unpaid time off after childbirth.
FISH KILL-INDIANA
DNR: NW Indiana fish kill likely caused by `a natural event'
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — State wildlife officials say that about 200 fish found dead Sunday in a northwestern Indiana river likely died due to natural causes. The dead shad were found near a Portage, Indiana, marina along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources' communication director, James Brindle, says all indications suggest the fish died from “a natural event." The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the DNR says shad die-offs are common in Indiana winters, especially when the temperature suddenly drops from the 30s and 40s to well below freezing _ as happened last week in northwest Indiana.
PURDUE-BANDS ORCHESTRAS GIFT
Couple donates $10 million toward new Purdue bands building
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A new building for Purdue University's bands and orchestras program will be named after a Florida couple who donated $10 million toward the project. Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced the donation from Marc and Sharon Hagle on Saturday. Marc Hagle is president of the Florida-based real estate company Tricor International. He graduated from Purdue in 1971 with a bachelor's degree and in 1972 with a master's. As a student, he performed in the symphonic band and in the marching band drum line, including at the 1967 Rose Bowl. The building will be named Marc and Sharon Hagle Hall.
INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-GROPING ALLEGATIONS
Indiana attorney general's future in question if suspended
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A prominent supporter of Indiana’s attorney general is arguing that a proposed suspension of his law license over allegations of drunkenly groping four women is excessive and that even the proposed punishment wouldn’t force him from office. It remained unclear Monday whether Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill could remain in office if the Indiana Supreme Court agreed with a hearing officer’s recommendation that his law license be suspended for at least 60 days. Conservative attorney James Bopp says Hill shouldn’t be treated more harshly because she’s a public official. Republican Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says he hopes the Supreme Court will be clear on whether Hill can remain as attorney general if his law license is suspended.
ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG
Pete Buttigieg's next test: Winning over minority voters
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's fresh face, intellect and turn-the-page message won votes across many demographic groups in the kickoff states. Now the promise of his candidacy is colliding with the reality of the central question about his viability: Can he win among minority voters who form the critical foundation of the party’s base? That will be tested soon in Nevada and South Carolina. Buttigieg's strategy is to earn a fresh look from black and brown voters by flashing his support in the first two contests, drawing on the validation of minority leaders who have endorsed him and leveraging the personal networks of his supporters.
KAREN PENCE
Karen Pence adds campaigning for Trump to busy to-do list
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen, has no shortage of projects keeping her busy. She promotes art therapy, advocates for military spouses, supports sister cities and honeybees, and paints watercolor art in her spare time. Now, she's doing more to campaign for President Donald Trump's reelection. Karen Pence told The Associated Press in an interview that she just wants to “do her part.” The campaign sees Mrs. Pence as an asset in one of the areas where they most need help _ with suburban woman.