Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

POLICE DATE-ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Fowl play: Man's chicken restaurant robbery foiled by police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A masked man attempting to rob a Kentucky chicken joint at gun point wound up fleeing the restaurant empty-handed when two married police officers on a date night chased him from the scene, authorities said. An arrest citation says Elizabethtown Police Officer Nicole McKeown and her husband, Det. Chase McKeown, were off duty and eating Saturday night when they stopped 30-year-old Justin T. Carter from attempting to hold up a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant in Louisville. Both officers chased Carter outside and later apprehended him, according to authorities. Carter was charged with first-degree robbery, receiving a stolen firearm and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon. A preliminary hearing for Carter is schedule Feb. 25.
BOONE TAVERN-STEALING-GAMBLING
Police: General manager of historic tavern stole nearly $70K
BEREA, Ky. (AP) — The general manager of a historic tavern in Kentucky is accused of stealing nearly $70,000 from the business and then gambling it away. Berea police say 57-year-old James Smock is charged with theft by taking from Boone Tavern. Detectives say he took almost $64,000 from daily deposits and nearly $4,000 from the house bank where money was stored at the hotel and restaurant. Court documents state Smock admitted to gambling the money away. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. Smock has been booked in the Fayette County Jail. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could speak for him.
ALUMINUM MILL-KENTUCKY
Former CEO sues Braidy Industries over his ouster
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The former CEO of an aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia has sued the company and several of its stockholders over his ouster. Craig Bouchard claims the defendants breached their obligations under a company voting agreement after refusing his efforts to remove four executives from the board of Braidy Industries. The suit claims Bouchard had “unilateral, unqualified contractual power" to remove the company's board members at any time and appoint new members. Defendants include the company and four Braidy board members and stockholders. The company says it expected Bouchard's lawsuit and predicts its action will be upheld in court.
INSULIN COSTS
Beshear advocates for cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers to push for a cap on out-of-pocket costs for many Kentuckians relying on insulin. The bill has cleared a House committee and awaits action in the full House. House Bill 12 would limit out-of-pocket costs at $100 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply. That cap would apply to people with commercial health insurance plans. About 500,000 Kentuckians are diagnosed with diabetes. Beshear calls it a health epidemic. The bill's supporters say some people can't afford insulin or ration supplies because of costs.
MCCONNELL SPEECH
McConnell takes aim at Democratic presidential candidates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the health insurance proposals from Democratic candidates for president would hurt business owners. During a speech Tuesday in Louisville at a conference for the Distilled Spirits Council, McConnell said he's “never seen a Democratic party like we’re confronted with today.” He said even the centrist Democrat candidates who propose a public option for health insurance over Medicare for all are supporting government-based insurance. McConnell said he is “hoping" the Senate will remain Republican after the November election.
BOY SCOUTS-BANKRUPTCY
Boy Scouts seek bankruptcy, urge victims to step forward
The Boy Scouts of America are urging victims to come forward after the 110-year-old organization filed for bankruptcy protection in the first step toward dealing with a barrage of sexual abuse lawsuits. The Scouts plan to create a huge compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders. The bankruptcy filing puts the lawsuits on hold for now. But ultimately the Boy Scouts could be forced to sell off some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a victims' fund that could top $1 billion.