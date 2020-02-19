Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BOY FATALLY SHOT
Boy's shooting death now being probed as homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at an Ohio home is now being investigated as a homicide. Columbus police said Demitri Gore died at the scene in the home a few miles west of downtown on Monday evening. Police said their initial investigation and witness accounts suggested he was wounded by unsafe handling of a loaded firearm but further investigation prompted treating the case as a homicide. Homicide Sgt. Jeff Strayer told the Columbus Dispatch that a ruling of homicide in the coroner’s office’s preliminary autopsy findings doesn't mean that the shooting was intentional or done with malice.
SHOOTING THREAT ARREST
Ohio man charged with mass shooting threat to Illinois town
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is accused of making an online threat to shoot up an Illinois village and causing a panic that prompted school lockdowns. Federal authorities say a 22-year-old man from the Toledo area made the threat about Shorewood, Illinois, two weeks ago in an online chat where users can talk anonymously. Prosecutors say it caused schools to cancel outdoor recess, hire extra security and go into lockdowns. Police in Shorewood say they were overwhelmed with calls from concerned residents. The man, Ryan Gagnet, of Maumee, is charged with a related count in federal court. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.
OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR
Slow start for medical board's review of old, closed cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A review of whether the State Medical Board of Ohio properly closed about 2,000 complaints alleging sexual misconduct or impropriety by doctors is moving more slowly than anticipated. Board officials say they've had trouble lining up qualified reviewers willing to commit substantial time. They may miss their self-imposed June deadline. But the director is optimistic the pace will pick up as reviewers are added and get familiar with the work. The review was launched after the board learned evidence of misconduct was ignored in a 1996 investigation involving Richard Strauss, the late Ohio State team doctor now accused of abusing young men for two decades.
SLAIN OFFICER-PARK MEMORIAL
Cincinnati renames park in honor of slain police officer
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati has renamed a park in honor of a Cincinnati police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the city announced that East Hyde Park is now named Police Officer Sonny Kim Park during a private ceremony with his family on Tuesday. Kim was fatally shot while responding to a call in Madisonville in June 2015. He had served more than 27 years in the Cincinnati Police Department. City officials say the newly named park is meant to honor the sacrifices Kim's fellow officers and their families make every day.
AP-US-WENDY'S-CHILD-LABOR
Wendy's to pay $400K to resolve child labor law allegations
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say fast-food chain Wendy's has agreed to pay $400,000 to resolve allegations that it violated child labor laws at dozens of restaurants in the state. The state attorney general's office said Tuesday it began investigating after a minor employed at a Wendy’s in Worcester complained that teenagers were working too late and too many hours. Wendy’s provided records to investigators who found the restaurant was violating two child labor laws by allowing 16- and 17-year old employees to work past 10 p.m. and more than nine hours per day. Wendy's has since changed its scheduling procedures.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO PRIMARY
Voting begins Wednesday in Ohio in 2020 presidential primary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Early voting in Ohio's March 17 presidential primary begins Wednesday. The state's Democrats will have their first chance to indicate who they want to enter an almost certain face-off with Republican President Donald Trump this fall. Voter registration closes Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eight Democrats who made Ohio ballots remain in the race. They include the early front-runners, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden; former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; investor/activist Tom Steyer; and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
REFINERY VIOLATIONS
Energy company agrees to pay $2.6M for refinery violations
OREGON, Ohio (AP) — Court documents say an oil and gas company has agreed to pay $2.6 million in fines for air pollution violations at a refinery in Ohio. Federal agencies found longstanding pollution and record-keeping violations at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon. The Blade of Toledo reported Tuesday that about $1.42 million of the $2.6 million penalty will be paid to the U.S. government, and that $200,000 will go to Ohio as a civil penalty for violating the federal Clean Air Act and the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. A BP spokesman says the company is pleased to resolve the claims.
STATE CAPITOL-GUN CITATIONS
3 men cited after bringing guns to WVa Capitol grounds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three men have been cited after authorities say they brought semi-automatic weapons on the West Virginia Capitol grounds. News outlets report Capitol police encountered the men Monday outside the Capitol building in Charleston. It's unclear whether the group had any ill intent. The three men who were issued citations are from Ohio. They were released after being cited.
ALUMINUM MILL-KENTUCKY
Former CEO sues Braidy Industries over his ouster
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The former CEO of an aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia has sued the company and several of its stockholders over his ouster. Craig Bouchard claims the defendants breached their obligations under a company voting agreement after refusing his efforts to remove four executives from the board of Braidy Industries. The suit claims Bouchard had “unilateral, unqualified contractual power" to remove the company's board members at any time and appoint new members. Defendants include the company and four Braidy board members and stockholders. The company says it expected Bouchard's lawsuit and predicts its action will be upheld in court.
PRISONER DEATH-OHIO
Inmate death at Ohio prison being investigated as homicide
LONDON, Ohio (AP) — The weekend death of an inmate at an Ohio prison is being investigated as a homicide. A prisons spokeswoman says 23-year-old Robert Leach Jr. died after “an incident” midday Saturday at Madison Correctional Institution, west of Columbus. No further details have been released by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction or the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating. The patrol indicated no related charges had been filed as of Monday. The Willoughby man had been incarcerated since May 2017. He was serving a seven-year sentence for burglary and trespassing charges from Lake County.