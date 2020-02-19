Man at-large who robbed Kenton County gov office of fake ID supplies

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Police are looking for a man who reportedly broke into the Kenton County Clerk’s Office and stole items needed to manufacture drivers’ licenses and ID cards.
The burglary happened Jan. 26, 2020, when the alleged suspect broke in to the clerk’s office inside the Kenton County Administration Building at 1840 Simon Kenton Way.
Police describe him as being between 5′8″ and 5′9″ with a thin build.
Surveillance video shows him wearing glasses, a dark gray pullover hoodie, a black pullover face/ski mask, blue jeans and black boots.
The suspect was reportedly carrying a black backpack and black duffle bag.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040 or the Kenton County Police Department at 859.392.1940.
